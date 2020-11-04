USPTO Looking Into States' Immunity From IP Suits

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said it's reviewing whether states are recklessly stealing patent and trademark owners' intellectual property and to what extent people can defend themselves against infringement under state law. In response to requests by U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., to undertake a study, the USPTO released a request for information, set to publish Thursday, about states' immunity from infringement suits as established in a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that state governments cannot be sued for copyright infringement. The USPTO asked state attorneys general, patent holders and others to provide details about the frequency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS