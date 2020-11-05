Windstream's GC, Uniti Beat Fraud Claims Over Spinoff Risks

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 12:09 AM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge Wednesday dismissed all claims brought against telecommunications company Windstream Holdings' general counsel and Uniti Fiber by an investor alleging a "multifaceted financial fraud" arose out of the now-bankrupt Windstream's spinoff of Uniti, saying the allegations don't plausibly allege anyone hid the spinoffs' risks. The 11-count complaint includes various fraud-based claims against defendants Uniti Fiber Holdings Inc., Uniti Group Inc., Uniti CEO Kenneth Gunderman and Windstream's general counsel, John P. Fletcher. But U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark dismissed all of the claims with prejudice, stating in a 35-page order that SLF Holdings' decision to invest in Uniti was...

