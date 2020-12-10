Environmental Group Of The Year: Hunton

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP recently represented clients in major litigation including ongoing municipal tort claims over climate change and the drama surrounding Nationwide Permit 12's vacatur, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Environmental Groups of the Year. The firm boasts nearly 50 environmental attorneys in offices across the country, including in Washington, D.C., Houston, and Richmond, Virginia. Hunton boasts that it backs up those clients — among them petroleum companies, utilities and others — with technical know-how at all levels of governance and decades of experience in the environmental legal field. That long-running expertise has made Hunton a leading candidate for tackling the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS