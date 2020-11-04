Baltimore County, DOJ Ink $2M Pact Over Biased Cop Exams

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- Baltimore County will pay $2 million and diversify its police force as part of a settlement unveiled Wednesday that resolves a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit alleging the county unwittingly used a biased application exam that disfavored Black police hopefuls. The pact, if approved by a Maryland federal court, will wrap up a lawsuit the Justice Department's civil rights arm filed against Baltimore County last year alleging several iterations of a written exam the county used to evaluate entry-level police officers and cadets over the course of the last decade disproportionately screened out Black applicants. Though the test was discontinued last...

