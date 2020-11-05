Houston Firm Scores Jury Win In Dispute With Marketing Biz

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- The Houston-based firm Gonzalez Law Group PLLC has scored a win in its lawsuit against an online marketing company that it accused of holding its website "hostage" in return for cash amid a contract dispute. A jury in Texas federal court on Tuesday returned a unanimous verdict finding Internet Lava LLC failed to comply with an internet marketing contract with the law firm and violated state theft liability law. The jury awarded $80,000 to Gonzalez Law Group in damages, in addition to attorney fees. Lawyers for Internet Lava declined to comment on the case in response to inquiries from Law360. ...

