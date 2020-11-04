Calif. Launches Working Group To Tackle Bias In The Courts

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:22 PM EST) -- California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye has unveiled a new working group tasked with updating the Golden State's judicial standard with steps judges can take to shut down bias in courtrooms, according to a statement issued Wednesday. The Work Group to Enhance Administrative Standards Addressing Bias in Court Proceedings will propose amendments to California's Standard of Judicial Administration, which outlines what judges can do to "preserve the integrity and impartiality of the judicial system," according to the statement. It also recommends that courts create local committees on bias with their local bar associations and members of the "court community," support educational...

