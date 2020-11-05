Official Review Warns Gov't Over Flood Insurance Shortfall

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 2:59 PM GMT) -- Tens of thousands of homes at risk of flood damage are potentially without proper insurance cover, an official report concluded on Thursday, with a warning that the government should investigate the scale of the problem. The independent Flood Insurance Review said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs should carry out a national survey in 2022 and consider introducing new regulations if it found that homeowners and tenants were not getting access to subsidized cover. The review was commissioned by the government in April after the city of Doncaster in Yorkshire was hit by devastating floods in November 2019. Just 71%...

