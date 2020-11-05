UK Antitrust Watchdog Blocks Investment Technology Merger

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 1:02 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust regulator said on Thursday that it has blocked the recent acquisition by a wealth management services company of a rival after finding that the combined business would distort competition and prices in the niche financial technology market. The markets watchdog has ordered a wealth management services company to sell its stake in a software company amid concerns about competition and higher prices in the sector. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) The Competition and Markets Authority ordered Scottish-headquartered FNZ (Australia) Bidco Pty. Ltd. to sell its stake in Australian software company GBST because it could lower the quality of service and...

