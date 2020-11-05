EU Deal Ties Pandemic Recovery Funding To Rule Of Law

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 2:26 PM EST) -- The European Parliament and representatives of European Union member countries have reached a provisional agreement on a contentious aspect of the bloc's budget linking countries' receipt of pandemic relief funds to respect for the rule of law, they announced Thursday. The provisional agreement between the Council of the European Union — made up of representatives from the bloc's member governments — and the Parliament builds on the political guidance provided by EU leaders at their meeting in July, according to news releases from both institutions. It will now be submitted for endorsement by both. The conditionality allows the bloc to protect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS