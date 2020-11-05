Doubts Linger Over SFO's Resolve To Tackle UK Cartel Cases

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 1:57 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office could play a greater role in criminal cartel prosecutions under an agreement to work more closely with the country's antitrust watchdog. But extending the remit of the white-collar crime agency is unlikely to reverse the U.K.'s woeful record of enforcement. The memorandum of understanding announced by the SFO and the Competition and Markets Authority in October marks a shift in responsibility for the enforcement of cartel offenses: the most serious and complex cases are being referred to the crime-fighting agency. "This agreement with the SFO is in reality the CMA withdrawing entirely from any ambition to prosecute," David...

