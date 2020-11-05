FCA Bans 3 Financial Advisers For Sex Offenses

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 2:28 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that it has banned three individuals for not being "fit and proper" to work in the financial services industry after they were convicted of sexual offenses while authorized by the regulator. The City watchdog said it has banned financial advisers Russell Jameson, Mark Horsey and Frank Cochran from holding regulated roles in the financial sector. The men were convicted of serious criminal offenses, including possessing indecent images of children and sexual assault, while working as persons approved by the FCA to fulfill specified roles in the financial services sector. "The FCA expects high standards...

