Medical Pot Co. Claims Franchisee Sold Bootleg Products

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Medical marijuana company Miracle Leaf Franchising LLC sued its former director of CBD on Thursday, accusing him of manufacturing counterfeit products and selling them through his Miracle Leaf franchise business. The Miami-based company claims that former CBD Director Carlos Suarez-Burgo and his company CSB Investments LLC manufactured and distributed unauthorized Miracle Leaf branded product through their own Miracle Leaf franchise and to other franchisees. This interfered with the company's quality control standards and puts consumers at risk, according to the complaint. "Defendants have engaged in a course of conduct specifically geared towards unfairly capitalizing and profiting on the reputation and popularity...

