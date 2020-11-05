Ex-Cole Schotz Atty Can't Post Secrets To 'Injure' BigLaw

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Cole Schotz PC has obtained a restraining order preventing a former bankruptcy associate from disseminating more trade secrets after he shared confidential client information online and threatened to continue revealing privileged documents in a quest to "injure" BigLaw. U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi granted the restraining order Monday against Myles MacDonald, who worked at the firm's Delaware office, after determining that irreparable harm would result otherwise. The judge further found that the firm was likely to back its claims that MacDonald misappropriated trade secrets and breached his fiduciary duty of loyalty. MacDonald posted a draft of a lawsuit and a memo...

