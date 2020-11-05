Bombardier Faces UK Bribery Probe Over Indonesian Deals

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 3:31 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office confirmed on Thursday that it is investigating Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Inc. over suspected bribery and corruption in connection with contracts and orders from Indonesia's national airline. The Serious Fraud Office has said it is investigating aircraft maker Bombardier over suspected bribery and corruption linked to contracts and orders from Indonesia's national airline. (iStock) Garuda Indonesia has been implicated in the SFO's previous bribery probes into aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce PLC and European aerospace giant Airbus SE, which resulted in the two companies paying hundreds of millions of pounds in fines. The investigation also comes after an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS