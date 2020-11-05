Ohio Justices OK Centralized Tax Regime But Nix Service Fee

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- Ohio can centralize the collection of municipal income taxes, as the system does not violate the state's home rule amendment, but the state cannot deduct a service fee from the collections, the state Supreme Court said Thursday. The provisions of a 2017 bill, H.B. 49, centralizing the administration and collection of municipal net profits taxes, are considered acts of limitation that the state legislature has the constitutional authority to impose, the justices said. The majority of the justices rejected arguments by over 100 Ohio municipalities that the state had usurped their ability to handle their own taxes, which is enshrined in...

