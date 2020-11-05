Houlihan's Confirms Ch. 11 Plan With Creditor Settlement

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- The bankrupt parent company of restaurant chain Houlihan's received court approval in Delaware Thursday for a Chapter 11 plan that embodies a settlement with creditors that will likely provide some recovery for unsecured claims. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Kimberly A. Brown of Landis Rath & Cobb LLP told the court the Chapter 11 plan calls for the liquidation of HRI Holding Corp.'s remaining assets following the December 2019 sale of its restaurant assets to Landry's LLC. A global settlement among the debtor, the official committee of unsecured creditors and prepetition secured lenders was presented to the court at that...

