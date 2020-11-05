Rehab Center's New Bosses Broke Law, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- The new owners of a Florida rehabilitation center violated federal labor law when they stopped sending dues and pension contributions to an International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers local in a union-busting effort that eventually led to a mass layoff, a National Labor Relations Board judge has said. Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth M. Tafe's Wednesday decision said that Tropical Wellness Center's new owners showed "animus" to a collective bargaining agreement through a mass layoff, a refusal to pay dues to the AFL-CIO-affiliated union and other acts in violation of the National Labor Relations Act. "The animus demonstrated toward the very...

