5 State Ballot Measure Results GCs Need To Know

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- Employment issues topped state ballot measures of interest to businesses and their general counsel on Tuesday, with voters in Florida raising that state's minimum wage, while Colorado adopted 12 weeks of paid medical and family leave and California made ride-share and delivery drivers independent contractors who are not entitled to benefits. On two other key measures of importance to business, California voted to strengthen its landmark data privacy law, while Massachusetts passed a "right to repair" law that requires car manufacturers to equip vehicles so that independent repair facilities, not just car dealerships, can access the vehicles' electronic data. While the...

