Trump Campaign Strikes Deal On Philly Vote Count Watchers

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 11:14 AM EST) -- The Trump campaign and Philadelphia election officials agreed Thursday to allow Democrats and Republicans to each bring in 60 people to observe vote counting in the city, after the Trump campaign claimed that its watchers had been unfairly denied access. Mail-in ballots are counted in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 4. Under a deal brokered Thursday evening, both Democrats and Republicans will be granted access to observe vote counting in the city. (Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The deal was brokered at an emergency hearing in Pennsylvania federal court on Thursday evening. The Trump campaign claimed that election officials...

