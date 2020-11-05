Banking Group Taps Deputy GC To Replace Retiring Top Atty

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- The American Bankers Association, the trade association and lobbying group for the U.S. banking industry, announced Thursday that it has promoted its deputy general counsel to its top legal post. Thomas Pinder, who has been with the ABA for 17 years and previously worked for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the U.S. Department of Justice, will be replacing his boss, Dawn Causey, who is retiring after 17 years as the ABA's general counsel. Pinder joined the ABA in 2012. He will manage and lead the association's legal operations, including all matters related to corporate governance, business operations and litigation in...

