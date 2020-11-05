Baltimore Ditches Air Law Appeal After $40M Incinerator Deal

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- Baltimore has dropped its appeal of a federal judge's decision to strike down its ordinance clamping down on emissions from waste-to-energy facilities after Wheelabrator Technologies agreed to spend nearly $40 million on air emissions upgrades as part of a new contract with the city. The Baltimore Board of Estimates on Wednesday voted 3-2 to approve a 10-year, $106 million contract with Wheelabrator that allows the company to continue operating its trash incinerator in the city. As part of the contract, the company agreed to install emissions upgrades that will address Baltimore's concerns about air pollution. Wheelabrator, Curtis Bay Energy, the Energy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS