Medical Pot Biz Vireo Inks Debt Deal Worth Up To $46M

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- Medical marijuana company Vireo Health International on Thursday said it had inked a loan deal worth up to $46 million, with the first tranche of $10 million expected to close next month. The three-year, nonconvertible loan from cannabis debt finance firm Green Ivy Capital bears interest at a fixed 13.25% annual rate, according to a statement. Vireo sweetened the deal with stock options worth at least 30% of the base investment. Vireo, which is licensed for production and retail sales in seven medical-only states and Puerto Rico, said the funds will be used for working capital, organic growth and acquisitions....

