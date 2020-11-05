Law360's The Term: Catholic Foster Agency Headed For Win

This Week
S2, E6: Catholic Foster Agency
Headed For Win
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
This week, the hosts give an update on fast-evolving election litigation, including the GOP's pending Supreme Court challenge to a deadline extension for mail-in ballots in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Next, Jimmy and Natalie break down the roughly two-hour hearing in Fulton v. Philadelphia, a blockbuster case asking whether the city violated the Constitution when it cut ties with a Catholic foster care agency that refused to place children with same-sex couples. The team discusses why the foster care agency might prevail, and how a ruling in the case could have far-reaching implications for First Amendment law.
This week's episode ends with two items from the Supreme Court's Monday orders list, in which the justices reversed the Fifth Circuit for reviving a lawsuit against Black Lives Matter organizer DeRay Mckesson and granting qualified immunity in another case to Texas correctional officers for allegedly holding an inmate in "shockingly unsanitary cells" for six days.
