Forever 21 Touts Revived Ch. 11 As Better For Creditors

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- Bankrupt retailer Forever 21 estimated Thursday that administrative claim creditors could see as much as a 90% higher recovery from a planned Chapter 11 wind-down than the Chapter 7 liquidation it avoided after a Delaware bankruptcy judge reconsidered conversion of the case. The difference appeared in amended Chapter 11 disclosure and plan documents filed with the court after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath's order on Oct. 26 reversing her agreement with Chapter 7 conversion recommendations from the Office of the U.S. Trustee. Under the revised plan, recoveries on expense claims for administering the once-far-flung retailer's bankruptcy would still be far...

