Here's How Law Firms Can Ward Off Disgruntled Atty Leaks

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- As Cole Schotz PC grapples with the fallout of a breach of client information caused by a disgruntled former associate, other law firm leaders are likely reexamining their own information security policies, which experts say in many cases leave a good deal of room for improvement. Over the last decade or so, law firms have focused considerable effort on improving information security, but much of that focus has been on external threats where nefarious outsiders attempt to access a firm's data, according to David Craig, head of HBR Consulting's information governance practice. The threat of attorneys or staff stealing information, called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS