Western Michigan Severs Ties With Cooley Law School

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:40 PM EST) -- Western Michigan University's board of trustees on Thursday pulled the plug on the school's affiliation with Thomas M. Cooley Law School, saying the partnership hasn't panned out as it was intended and is now "a distraction from the university's core mission." WMU in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Cooley Law School, in Lansing, entered into the affiliation agreement along with a co-branding and cross license agreement in 2013. The deal allowed Cooley Law School to use the WMU name, though the institutions remained financially independent and separate legal entities, according to WMU. Leaders at the time hoped that the affiliation would enhance the...

