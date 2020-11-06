RSA Weighs £7.2B Buyout Offer To Split Insurer In Two

Law360, London (November 6, 2020, 1:25 PM GMT) -- British insurance giant RSA Group said it has received a £7.2 billion ($9.5 billion) buyout proposal from a consortium made up of a Canadian and a Scandinavian insurer. RSA said in a stock market update that it has had a £7.2 billion ($9.5 billion) buyout offer from Canada's Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg of Scandinavia. (iStock) RSA said in a stock market update on Friday that the Canadian company, Intact Financial Corporation, would pay £3 billion and Tryg A/S would pay £4.2 billion. The business would effectively be divided between the companies. The London-headquartered insurer said its board "would be minded to...

