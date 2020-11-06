Insurance Scandal Still Dominates Complaints To Ombudsman

Law360, London (November 6, 2020, 12:53 PM GMT) -- The body that resolves finance disputes in Britain has said that more than four in 10 of the complaints it received in the year to March were about the misselling of controversial credit cover known as payment protection insurance. The Financial Ombudsman Service said it received 122,153 complaints about payment protection insurance, known as PPI, in the 12 months to the end of March. Consumers made just over 273,000 new complaints to the ombudsman in that time, meaning that objections about PPI accounted for more than 40% of the total. Zahida Manzoor, new chairwoman of the ombudsman, said the body had expected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS