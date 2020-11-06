Trump Demotes Chatterjee From FERC Chairman's Role

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:38 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump has removed Neil Chatterjee as Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chairman and replaced him with fellow Republican commissioner James Danly, a demotion that comes on the heels of Chatterjee helping push through bipartisan, clean energy-friendly policies at the agency. The surprising switch was announced Thursday night. Chatterjee had served as FERC chairman since October 2018, and his tenure saw the agency make major policy moves affecting the electricity and gas industries it regulates, including boosts for both gas infrastructure and clean energy. Danly served as FERC general counsel before being confirmed as a commissioner in March, will now chair...

