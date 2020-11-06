Trial Of German Banker In Trading Fraud Case Set For Nov. 17

Law360, London (November 6, 2020, 4:25 PM GMT) -- The trial of a German banker accused of costing the tax authorities €325 million ($386 million) from so-called cum-ex activities, in which one transaction generates multiple refunds, will begin this month, the district court in the city of Bonn said Friday. The announcement comes two weeks after the same court announced that the trial would be split from that of other individuals in the case. The banker due to go on trial — who was not named in the statement, in line with German privacy norms —has been charged in connection with 13 cases of serious tax evasion. The statement issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS