PTAB Again Upholds Pfizer Pneumonia Vaccine Patent Claim

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- In a pair of decisions on remand from the Federal Circuit, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld a claim in a patent covering Pfizer's blockbuster Prevnar 13 pneumonia vaccine, determining for the second time that Merck failed to show it was invalid as obvious. In decisions issued Thursday, the PTAB said Merck's obviousness arguments were still deficient because it failed to show that a skilled artisan would've been motivated to modify an earlier patent called Prevenar to arrive at the claimed invention or have a reasonable expectation of success in doing so. "Having considered the record, as a whole,...

