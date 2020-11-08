A New Class Of Prosecutors: Reformers Win Races Nationwide





The New Class of DAs

José Garza District Attorney for Travis County,

Texas (Austin)

Brian Mason District Attorney for Colorado's 17th Judicial District (Aurora)

Karen McDonald Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney (Michigan)

Monique Worrell State Attorney for Florida's Ninth Judicial District (Orlando)

Democratic Party

Beat Tim McCormack, a Republican, by a 12% margin

PRIOR GIG: Chief trial deputy in the DA's office

KEY FACT: Current DA Dave Young, drew criticism for opting not to file charges against the officers involved in the death of Elijah McClain. Young did not seek reelection because he'd reached his term limit.

Democratic Party

Beat Lin Goetz, a Republican, by a 13.9% margin

PRIOR GIG: Oakland County Circuit Court judge

KEY FACT: McDonald unseated incumbent prosecutor Jessica Cooper, who'd served since 2008, during the August Democratic primary.

Democratic Party

Defeated Martin Harry, a Republican, by a 39.6% margin

PRIOR GIG: Executive director of the Workers Defense Project

KEY FACT: Garza beat incumbent DA Margaret Moore in the July 2020 Democratic runoff. He's a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Democratic Party

Beat Jose Torroella, an independent, by a 33.2% margin

PRIOR GIG: Defense attorney, law professor, assistant state attorney, chief legal officer for REFORM Alliance

KEY FACT: In liberal-leaning Orlando, her real contest was the Democratic primary. She beat out three other candidates after incumbent Aramis Ayala announced she wouldn't run for reelection.

George Gascón Los Angeles County District Attorney

Steve Alm Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney

Gary Tyack Franklin County Prosecutor (Columbus, Ohio)

J.D. Tomlinson Lorain County Prosecutor (outside Cleveland)

Independent

Beat Megan Kau, an independent, by an 11% margin

PRIOR GIG: First Circuit Court judge

KEY FACT: While he was a judge, Alm founded a probation program called Hawaii's Opportunity Probation with Enforcement. As U.S. attorney, Alm helped start the Weed and Seed program that helped reduce crime in the Chinatown and Kalihi-Palama areas.

Democratic Party

Beat Jackie Lacey, an incumbent Democrat, by a 7.4% margin

PRIOR GIG: San Francisco's district attorney

KEY FACT: Gascón is new to this office, but he is one of the original progressive prosecutors, and had to defend his tenure in San Francisco. His office's reluctance to go after low-level offenders was blamed for a 49% increase in San Francisco's property crimes — mostly car break-ins.

Democratic Party

Beat Ron O'Brien, a Republican incumbent, by a 6% margin

PRIOR GIG: Former judge for the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals

KEY FACT: O'Brien had been in office for 24 years, but Tyack is hardly a young upstart. At 74, he had to retire from his judicial position because Ohio state law bars judges from starting a new term after the age of 70.

Democratic Party

Beat Robert Gargasz, a Republican, by a 6% margin

PRIOR GIG: Defense attorney

KEY FACT: Tomlinson defeated incumbent Dennis Will in the Democratic primary in April. Will had been in office for 16 years.

Old School Holds Seats

Joseph Deters Hamilton County Prosecutor (Cincinnati)

Allister Adel Maricopa County Attorney (Arizona)

Republican Party

Beat Fanon Rucker, a Democratic challenger, by a 5.4% margin.

PRIOR GIG: He was Ohio's state treasurer, and he's been the head prosecutor for 15 years.

KEY FACT: Rucker, who served as a municipal court judge for 12 years, ran on a platform of "bold systemic change."