7th Circ. Digs Into Lack Of Proof In Atty's Workplace Bias Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit grilled a former Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation attorney Friday as the court questioned why it should revive claims that he experienced unlawful workplace discrimination if he hasn't pointed to any evidence of such treatment. During oral argument, a three-judge panel challenged former IDFPR attorney David Igasaki's assertion that a lower court incorrectly handed the department a quick win over claims that his former supervisor treated him differently from similarly situated co-workers because of his age, race and sexual orientation, and failed to accommodate his arthritis and gout disabilities. Igasaki's attorney, Deidre Baumann, urged the panel...

