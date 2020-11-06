Steptoe & Johnson PLLC Grows In Pa. With Pittsburgh Office

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania with a new office in Pittsburgh, in a move aimed at grabbing commercial litigation, environmental, employment and other work in the region as the firm says it is exceeding its pandemic-era financial forecasts. The West Virginia-based firm announced Thursday that nine of the 11 attorneys moving into the Pittsburgh office are recent hires, including Christopher Passodelis, who came on in June and will serve as the office's managing member. Steptoe & Johnson now has three locations in Pennsylvania, with the others in Southpointe and Meadville, and 15 offices across the U.S....

