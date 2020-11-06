DC Circ. Keeps Broker's Lifetime FINRA Ban Intact

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit rejected a broker-dealer's bid to overturn the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's decision to ban him from the securities industry for life after determining he misappropriated his employer Penn Mutual's funds, finding Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court's 2017 Kokesh decision has no bearing on the case. A three-judge panel denied broker-dealer John M.E. Saad's petition for review, saying that binding circuit precedent establishes that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may approve a broker-dealer's expulsion from the industry as a means of protecting investors. "That is precisely what the Commission did in this case," U.S. Circuit Judge David...

