SEC Commish Says Climate Change A 'Grave' Systemic Risk

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- In a keynote speech that could impact general counsel's advice to their companies, SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee said Thursday that climate change looms as a systemic risk to the U.S. economy, "even larger than the pandemic" with "more grave human and economic costs." Lee, speaking virtually and primarily to in-house and outside lawyers at the Practicing Law Institute's annual forum on securities regulation, said the country should take a lesson from the pandemic and act now. "We should not wait for climate change to make its way from scientific journals, economic models and news coverage of climate events directly into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS