Don't Miss It: Kirkland, Cahill Steer Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and Clifford Chance LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Kirkland Guides KKR in $1.4B Investments in NextEra Energy KKR & Co. inked two investment deals totaling roughly $1.4 billion with energy company NextEra Energy with guidance from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, a deal that will give it an interest in several of NextEra's energy portfolios. KKR said Nov. 2 that it would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS