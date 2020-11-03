Conservation Groups Plan Suit Over Gray Wolf Delisting

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A coalition of environmental groups said Thursday they plan to sue over the Trump administration's decision to remove Endangered Species Act protections for the gray wolf, arguing the move is unlawful and overstates the success of recovery efforts. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and other groups said the administration's case for removing gray wolf protections across the lower 48 states painted a narrative about the wolf's recovery that didn't properly consider all the evidence. While the administration announced the move as the culmination of the successful recovery of the gray wolf, the groups said it focused too much...

