Don't Be 'Coy' When Reporting Offshore Info, IRS Official Says

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- Individuals who willfully failed to report their offshore bank accounts shouldn't be "coy" about the facts when they decide to participate in the Internal Revenue Service's voluntary disclosure practice, an agency official said Thursday, noting that there are no do-overs. Participants in the IRS' Criminal Investigation Voluntary Disclosure Practice should be as forthcoming as possible because "there are no do-overs with respect to this," according to Carolyn Schenck, the agency's national fraud counsel and assistant division counsel, international. Individuals should be detailed when filling out the narrative section of Form 14457, which is needed for entering the disclosure program, she said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS