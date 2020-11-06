Pa. GOP Candidates Win Short Hold On Provisional Ballots

Commonwealth Court Judge P. Kevin Brobson partially granted a preliminary injunction requested by state representative candidates Mike Kelly and Joseph Hamm. The judge ordered the segregation of any provisional ballots cast on Election Day by voters who had also submitted their mail-in ballots on time, so it can be determined whether the original mail-in ballots were valid and whether the provisional ballot, if valid, could be counted.
Judge Brobson did not rule on the merits of the case, which claims Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar gave illegal guidance to counties that allowed them to share which voters had their ballots tossed out over issues like missing signatures or privacy envelopes so that counties, campaigns and political parties could reach out and invite those voters to cast provisional, replacement ballots in person.
The Republican challengers are represented by Thomas E. Breth and Thomas W. King III of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP.
Boockvar is represented by Daniel T. Brier, John B. Dempsey and Donna A. Walsh of Myers Brier & Kelly LLP, and Keli M. Neary and Karen M. Mascio of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
The case is Hamm et al. v. Boockvar, case number 600 MD 20, in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.
--Editing by Jack Karp.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.