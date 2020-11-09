Ex-PG&E GC Tapped As Canadian Pipeline Co.'s Top Atty

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp. has named former longtime Pacific Gas and Electric Co. attorney Janet Loduca as its general counsel. Loduca's title at the Calgary, Alberta-based company is general counsel and vice president of legal and sustainability, according to her LinkedIn profile, which was updated this month. Pembina did not immediately respond to inquiries from Law360. The position was vacated earlier this year by Chris Scherman, who is now the company's vice president of marketing, according to his LinkedIn page. Loduca stepped down as vice president and general counsel at PG&E in August after spending two decades there, the San Francisco-based energy...

