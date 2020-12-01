Energy Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP guided an affiliate of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. through its pickup of most of Dominion Energy Inc.'s gas transmission and storage business in a deal valued at $9.7 billion in the midst of a global pandemic, earning it a spot among Law360's Energy Groups of the Year. The firm's energy group has three distinct sections — oil and gas, power and renewables, and regulatory and litigation — that collaborate frequently. Michael Darden, the firm's oil and gas co-chair, and Peter Hanlon, power and renewables group co-chair, both say the group, which also secured a spot as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS