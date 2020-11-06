Furniture Factory Chain Can Tap $2.5M Of DIP Financing

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- The bankrupt owner of the Furniture Factory Outlet retail chain received a Delaware bankruptcy court's permission Friday to borrow up to $2.5 million in post-petition financing as it seeks to complete a sale through its Chapter 11 case. During a first-day hearing, debtor attorney Domenic E. Pacitti of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP said the financing was needed as the company continues to navigate the tumultuous environment that exists for retailers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and tries to complete a sale of its assets. "We commenced these cases to preserve the value," Pacitti said. "The focal point of...

