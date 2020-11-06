Extraction Gets Interim OK For $1.75B Del. Ch. 11 Disclosure

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- Colorado-based well-driller Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. received bankruptcy court approval in Delaware Friday to move toward voting on a $1.75 billion Chapter 11 restructuring plan marked by unsettled disputes and potential confirmation objections. At a hearing held by teleconference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi scheduled a 2 1/2-day confirmation hearing for the company, to start on Dec. 21. Key plan details remain under negotiation or development, including provisions for liability releases, terms for a potential $50 million equity rights offering for general unsecured creditors and handling of up to $775 million in damage claims from the cancellation of agreements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS