Atty Invokes Rosa Parks In Bid To Keep Wells Fargo Suit Alive

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Black attorney is fighting Wells Fargo's bid to toss his suit over a former bank worker calling him the N-word, suggesting its argument that he could still open an account is like saying civil rights activist Rosa Parks could have ridden the bus if she had just given up her seat to a white rider. In a response opposing Wells Fargo Bank NA's motion to dismiss the suit permanently, Benndrick Charles Watson rejected the bank's assertion that he voluntarily left the bank and therefore was not denied an opportunity to open a business banking account because of his race....

