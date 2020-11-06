Up Next At High Court: Trump To Ask Justices To Kill ACA

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh the fate of the Affordable Care Act the week of Nov. 9 as President Donald Trump, facing potential electoral defeat, seeks to eliminate his predecessor's health care law. Read up on that case and more in Law360's high court preview. The justices will hear oral arguments in just three cases this upcoming week. But the court could announce new appeals to be considered later in the term on Monday. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the lookout for any election litigation filed at the Supreme Court as the Trump campaign pursues lawsuits in key battleground...

