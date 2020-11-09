Arsenic, Toxins In Apple Juice Sent To Schools, FDA Says

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is suing a supplier that distributes more than 2.9 million servings of apple juice to schools through a government lunch program, saying its lax health and safety standards have allowed the toxins arsenic and patulin to get into the juice. In a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Washington on Friday, the FDA listed a number of federal health violations at Valley Processing Inc. facilities, including one report of a dead squirrel and live birds being found within manufacturing centers. According to the complaint, Valley Processing participates in a U.S. Department of Agriculture program...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS