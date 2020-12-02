Energy Group Of The Year: Kirkland

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP facilitated major deals in the energy sector during a tumultuous year for the industry, including helping Parsley Energy Inc. with a $2.27 billion acquisition and assisting Hilcorp Energy Co. with its $5.6 billion purchase of BP's business in Alaska, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Energy Groups of the Year. The firm helped Parsley take over Energy Peak in October 2019 in a $2.27 billion deal, including debt, that brought together two complementary Delaware Basin footprints. Kirkland helped with the acquisition during a time when consolidation was becoming increasingly common in the energy industry, according...

