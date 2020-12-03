Employment Group Of The Year: Orrick

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP scooped up big wins in pay bias and discrimination cases for a handful of tech giants including Oracle, Microsoft, GitHub and Twitter, earning it a spot among Law360's 2020 Employment Practice Groups of the Year. Several attorneys from the practice estimated that in the last year alone, Orrick has saved those four clients over $1 billion in damages. The firm's employment law and litigation practice group boasts 78 attorneys worldwide including 20 partners, according to California-based Julie Totten, who heads it up. More than 40 percent of the group's attorneys are based in the Golden State....

