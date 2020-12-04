Energy Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP guided a group of private investors, including Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, through its $20.7 billion deal to pick up a significant stake in the gas pipeline assets of state-owned oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., earning it a spot among Law360's 2020 Energy Groups of the Year. Leaders of the firm attribute the group's success to the consistent and calculated growth of the energy practice over the last 15 years, including being one of the first national firms to open a Houston office, a critical step in establishing its presence in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS